Brave History April 8th, 2017 - JUDAS PRIEST, YES, GUNS N' ROSES, CHILDREN OF BODOM, SLIPKNOT, AEROSMITH, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, KISS, DEVICE, THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL, And SHINING!
April 8, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 40th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Sin After Sin - April 8th, 1977
Happy 70th Birthday Steve Howe (YES, ASIA) - April 8th, 1947
Happy 55th Birthday Jeffrey Dean Isbell (aka IZZY STRADLIN; GUNS N’ ROSES) - April 8th, 1962
Happy 38th Birthday Alexi Laiho (CHILDREN OF BODOM) - April 8th, 1979
R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010
Happy 42nd Birthday AEROSMITH's Toys In The Attic - April 8th, 1975
Happy 28th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Odyssey - April 8th, 1988
Happy 20th Birthday KISS’ Greatest Kiss - April 8th, 1997
Happy 4th Birthday DEVICE’s Device – April 8th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL’s Sonderkommando – April 8th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday SHINING’s One One One – April 8th, 2013