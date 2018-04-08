Brave History April 8th, 2018 - YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, YES, GUNS N' ROSES, CHILDREN OF BODOM, SLIPKNOT, AEROSMITH, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, DEVICE, THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL, And SHINING!
April 8, 2018, 17 minutes ago
Happy 30th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Odyssey - April 8th, 1988
Happy 71st Birthday Steve Howe (YES, ASIA) - April 8th, 1947
Happy 56th Birthday Jeffrey Dean Isbell (aka IZZY STRADLIN; GUNS N’ ROSES) - April 8th, 1962
Happy 39th Birthday Alexi Laiho (CHILDREN OF BODOM) - April 8th, 1979
R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010
Happy 43rd Birthday AEROSMITH's Toys In The Attic - April 8th, 1975
Happy 41st Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Sin After Sin - April 8th, 1977
Happy 21st Birthday KISS’ Greatest Kiss - April 8th, 1997
Happy 5th Birthday DEVICE’s Device – April 8th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL’s Sonderkommando – April 8th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday SHINING’s One One One – April 8th, 2013