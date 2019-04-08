Brave History April 8th, 2019 - YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, YES, GUNS N' ROSES, CHILDREN OF BODOM, SLIPKNOT, AEROSMITH, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, DEVICE, THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL, And SHINING!

April 8, 2019, 28 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities judas priest yes guns n' roses children of bodom slipknot aerosmith yngwie malmsteen kiss device the meads of asphodel

Brave History April 8th, 2019 - YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, YES, GUNS N' ROSES, CHILDREN OF BODOM, SLIPKNOT, AEROSMITH, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, DEVICE, THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL, And SHINING!

Happy 31st Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Odyssey - April 8th, 1988

Happy 72nd Birthday Steve Howe (YES, ASIA) - April 8th, 1947

Happy 57th Birthday Jeffrey Dean Isbell (aka IZZY STRADLIN; GUNS N’ ROSES) - April 8th, 1962

Happy 40th Birthday Alexi Laiho (CHILDREN OF BODOM) - April 8th, 1979

R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010

Happy 44th Birthday AEROSMITH's Toys In The Attic - April 8th, 1975

Happy 42nd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Sin After Sin - April 8th, 1977

Happy 22nd Birthday KISS’ Greatest Kiss - April 8th, 1997

Happy 6th Birthday DEVICE’s Device – April 8th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL’s Sonderkommando – April 8th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday SHINING’s One One One – April 8th, 2013



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

Latest Reviews