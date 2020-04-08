Brave History April 8th, 2020 - YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, YES, GUNS N' ROSES, CHILDREN OF BODOM, SLIPKNOT, AEROSMITH, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, DEVICE, THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL, And SHINING!

Happy 32nd Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Odyssey - April 8th, 1988



Happy 73rd Birthday Steve Howe (YES, ASIA) - April 8th, 1947



Happy 58th Birthday Jeffrey Dean Isbell (aka IZZY STRADLIN; GUNS N’ ROSES) - April 8th, 1962



Happy 41st Birthday Alexi Laiho (CHILDREN OF BODOM) - April 8th, 1979



R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010



Happy 45th Birthday AEROSMITH's Toys In The Attic - April 8th, 1975



Happy 43rd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Sin After Sin - April 8th, 1977



Happy 23rd Birthday KISS’ Greatest Kiss - April 8th, 1997



Happy 7th Birthday DEVICE’s Device – April 8th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL’s Sonderkommando – April 8th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday SHINING’s One One One – April 8th, 2013

