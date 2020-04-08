Brave History April 8th, 2020 - YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, YES, GUNS N' ROSES, CHILDREN OF BODOM, SLIPKNOT, AEROSMITH, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, DEVICE, THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL, And SHINING!

April 8, 2020, 41 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities judas priest yes guns n' roses children of bodom slipknot aerosmith yngwie malmsteen kiss device the meads of asphodel

Brave History April 8th, 2020 - YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, YES, GUNS N' ROSES, CHILDREN OF BODOM, SLIPKNOT, AEROSMITH, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, DEVICE, THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL, And SHINING!

Happy 32nd Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Odyssey - April 8th, 1988

Happy 73rd Birthday Steve Howe (YES, ASIA) - April 8th, 1947

Happy 58th Birthday Jeffrey Dean Isbell (aka IZZY STRADLIN; GUNS N’ ROSES) - April 8th, 1962

Happy 41st Birthday Alexi Laiho (CHILDREN OF BODOM) - April 8th, 1979

R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010

Happy 45th Birthday AEROSMITH's Toys In The Attic - April 8th, 1975

Happy 43rd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Sin After Sin - April 8th, 1977

Happy 23rd Birthday KISS’ Greatest Kiss - April 8th, 1997

Happy 7th Birthday DEVICE’s Device – April 8th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL’s Sonderkommando – April 8th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday SHINING’s One One One – April 8th, 2013



Featured Audio

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

Latest Reviews