Brave History April 8th, 2020 - YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, YES, GUNS N' ROSES, CHILDREN OF BODOM, SLIPKNOT, AEROSMITH, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, DEVICE, THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL, And SHINING!

April 8, 2020, 41 minutes ago
Happy 32nd Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Odyssey - April 8th, 1988
Happy 73rd Birthday Steve Howe (YES, ASIA) - April 8th, 1947
Happy 58th Birthday Jeffrey Dean Isbell (aka IZZY STRADLIN; GUNS N’ ROSES) - April 8th, 1962
Happy 41st Birthday Alexi Laiho (CHILDREN OF BODOM) - April 8th, 1979
R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010
Happy 45th Birthday AEROSMITH's Toys In The Attic - April 8th, 1975
Happy 43rd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Sin After Sin - April 8th, 1977
Happy 23rd Birthday KISS’ Greatest Kiss - April 8th, 1997
Happy 7th Birthday DEVICE’s Device – April 8th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL’s Sonderkommando – April 8th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday SHINING’s One One One – April 8th, 2013