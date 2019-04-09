Brave History April 9th, 2019 - RAINBOW, MARILLION, CHILDREN OF BODOM, BEHERIT, WOLFSBANE, JEFF LOOMIS, GHOST, KEEP OF KALESSIN, STONE SOUR, And More!

April 9, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities rainbow marillion children of bodom beherit wolfsbane jeff loomis keep of kalessin stone sour

Brave History April 9th, 2019 - RAINBOW, MARILLION, CHILDREN OF BODOM, BEHERIT, WOLFSBANE, JEFF LOOMIS, GHOST, KEEP OF KALESSIN, STONE SOUR, And More!

Happy 41st Birthday RAINBOW's Long Live Rock 'n' Roll - April 9th, 1978

Happy 58th Birthday Mark Kelly (MARILLION) - April 9th, 1961

Happy 11th Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM's Blooddrunk - April 9th, 2008

Happy 10th Birthday BEHERIT's Engram - April 9th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday WOLFSBANE’s Did It For The Money (EP) – April 9th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday JEFF LOOMIS’ Plains Of Oblivion – April 9th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday GHOST’s Infestissumam – April 9th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Introspection (EP) – April 9th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday STONE SOUR’s House Of Gold & Bones – Part 2 – April 9th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday
THE SAFETY FIRE’s Grind The Ocean – April 9th, 2012
UFOMAMMUT’s Oro: Opus Primum – April 9th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday DAWN OF ASHES’ Anathema – April 9th, 2013



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

Latest Reviews