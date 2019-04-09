Brave History April 9th, 2019 - RAINBOW, MARILLION, CHILDREN OF BODOM, BEHERIT, WOLFSBANE, JEFF LOOMIS, GHOST, KEEP OF KALESSIN, STONE SOUR, And More!
Happy 41st Birthday RAINBOW's Long Live Rock 'n' Roll - April 9th, 1978
Happy 58th Birthday Mark Kelly (MARILLION) - April 9th, 1961
Happy 11th Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM's Blooddrunk - April 9th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday BEHERIT's Engram - April 9th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday WOLFSBANE’s Did It For The Money (EP) – April 9th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday JEFF LOOMIS’ Plains Of Oblivion – April 9th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday GHOST’s Infestissumam – April 9th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Introspection (EP) – April 9th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday STONE SOUR’s House Of Gold & Bones – Part 2 – April 9th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
THE SAFETY FIRE’s Grind The Ocean – April 9th, 2012
UFOMAMMUT’s Oro: Opus Primum – April 9th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday DAWN OF ASHES’ Anathema – April 9th, 2013