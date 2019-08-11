Brave History August 11th, 2019 - JANI LANE, IRON BUTTERFLY, THE GUESS WHO, KRISIUN, WINDS OF PLAGUE, And BELPHEGOR!

August 11, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities jani lane iron butterfly the guess who krisiun winds of plague belphegor

Brave History August 11th, 2019 - JANI LANE, IRON BUTTERFLY, THE GUESS WHO, KRISIUN, WINDS OF PLAGUE, And BELPHEGOR!

R.I.P. Jani Lane (WARRANT): February 1st, 1964 – August 11th, 2011

On August 11, 2011, Lane was found dead of acute alcohol poisoning at a Comfort Inn hotel in Woodland Hills, California at the age of 47.

R.I.P. Erik Braunn (IRON BUTTERFLY): August 11th, 1950 – July 25th, 2003

Happy 75th Birthday Jim Kale (THE GUESS WHO) – August 11th, 1943

Happy 46th Birthday KRISIUN guitarist Moyses Kolesne – August 11th, 1972

Happy 9th Birthday WINDS OF PLAGUE’s The Great Stone War – August 11th, 2009

Happy 4th Birthday BELPHEGOR’s Conjuring The Dead – August 11th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday BLOODY PANDA’s Summon – August 11th, 2009



Featured Audio

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

Featured Video

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

Latest Reviews