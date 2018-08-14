Brave History August 14th, 2018 - MOTÖRHEAD, THE WHO, W.A.S.P., ADAM BOMB, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, HAWKWIND, KRISIUN, STEVE VAI, FOZZY, IN THIS MOMENT, MASTER, TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, SOULFLY, And More!

August 14, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities the who w.a.s.p. adam bomb blue oyster cult hawkwind motorhead krisiun steve vai fozzy in this moment master texas hippie coaltion bullet for my valentine soulfly

Brave History August 14th, 2018 - MOTÖRHEAD, THE WHO, W.A.S.P., ADAM BOMB, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, HAWKWIND, KRISIUN, STEVE VAI, FOZZY, IN THIS MOMENT, MASTER, TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, SOULFLY, And More!

Happy 26th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's March Ör Die - August 14th, 1992

Happy 58th Birthday Stet Howland (W.A.S.P.) - August 14th, 1960 

Happy 55th Birthday ADAM BOMB (born Adam Brenner) - August 14th, 1963

R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013

Happy 48th Birthday HAWKWIND's Hawkwind - August 14th, 1970

Happy 47th Birthday THE WHO's Who's Next - August 14th, 1971

Happy 23rd Birthday KRISIUN's Black Force Domain - 14th, 1995

Happy 6th Birthday STEVE VAI’s The Story Of Light - August 14th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday FOZZY’s Sin and Bones - August 14th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday IN THIS MOMENT’s Blood - August 14th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday MASTER’s The New Elite - August 14th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION’s Peacemaker – August 14th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Venom – August 14th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday SOULFLY’s Archangel – August 14th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday
THE FACELESS’ Autotheism – August 14th, 2012
FEN’s Of Losing Interest – August 14th, 2012
SCOTT KELLY’s The Forgiven Ghost In Me – August 14th, 2012



Featured Audio

POWERWOLF - "Incense And Iron" (Napalm)

POWERWOLF - "Incense And Iron" (Napalm)

Featured Video

LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Premiere "Reaper's Hourglass"

LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Premiere "Reaper's Hourglass"

Latest Reviews