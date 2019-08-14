Brave History August 14th, 2019 - MOTÖRHEAD, THE WHO, W.A.S.P., ADAM BOMB, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, HAWKWIND, KRISIUN, STEVE VAI, FOZZY, IN THIS MOMENT, MASTER, TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, SOULFLY, And More!

August 14, 2019, 12 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities the who w.a.s.p. adam bomb blue oyster cult hawkwind motorhead krisiun steve vai fozzy in this moment master texas hippie coaltion bullet for my valentine soulfly

Brave History August 14th, 2019 - MOTÖRHEAD, THE WHO, W.A.S.P., ADAM BOMB, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, HAWKWIND, KRISIUN, STEVE VAI, FOZZY, IN THIS MOMENT, MASTER, TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, SOULFLY, And More!

Happy 27th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's March Ör Die - August 14th, 1992

Happy 59th Birthday Stet Howland (W.A.S.P.) - August 14th, 1960 

Happy 56th Birthday ADAM BOMB (born Adam Brenner) - August 14th, 1963

R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013

Happy 49th Birthday HAWKWIND's Hawkwind - August 14th, 1970

Happy 48th Birthday THE WHO's Who's Next - August 14th, 1971

Happy 24th Birthday KRISIUN's Black Force Domain - 14th, 1995

Happy 7th Birthday STEVE VAI’s The Story Of Light - August 14th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday FOZZY’s Sin and Bones - August 14th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday IN THIS MOMENT’s Blood - August 14th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday MASTER’s The New Elite - August 14th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION’s Peacemaker – August 14th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Venom – August 14th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday SOULFLY’s Archangel – August 14th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday
THE FACELESS’ Autotheism – August 14th, 2012
FEN’s Of Losing Interest – August 14th, 2012
SCOTT KELLY’s The Forgiven Ghost In Me – August 14th, 2012



Featured Audio

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

Featured Video

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

Latest Reviews