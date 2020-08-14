Brave History August 14th, 2020 - MOTÖRHEAD, THE WHO, W.A.S.P., ADAM BOMB, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, HAWKWIND, KRISIUN, STEVE VAI, FOZZY, IN THIS MOMENT, MASTER, TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, SOULFLY, And More!
August 14, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 28th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's March Ör Die - August 14th, 1992
Happy 60th Birthday Stet Howland (W.A.S.P.) - August 14th, 1960
Happy 57th Birthday ADAM BOMB (born Adam Brenner) - August 14th, 1963
R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013
Happy 50th Birthday HAWKWIND's Hawkwind - August 14th, 1970
Happy 49th Birthday THE WHO's Who's Next - August 14th, 1971
Happy 25th Birthday KRISIUN's Black Force Domain - 14th, 1995
Happy 8th Birthday STEVE VAI’s The Story Of Light - August 14th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday FOZZY’s Sin and Bones - August 14th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday IN THIS MOMENT’s Blood - August 14th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday MASTER’s The New Elite - August 14th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION’s Peacemaker – August 14th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Venom – August 14th, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday SOULFLY’s Archangel – August 14th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday (August 14th, 2012)
THE FACELESS’ Autotheism
FEN’s Of Losing Interest
SCOTT KELLY’s The Forgiven Ghost In Me