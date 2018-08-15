Brave History August 15th, 2018 - TOMMY ALDRIDGE, GOTTHARD, LED ZEPPELIN, AC/DC, DIO, AMORAL, ACCEPT, DEADLOCK

Happy 66th Birthday Tommy Aldridge (WHITESNAKE, OZZY OSBOURNE, PAT TRAVERS, BLACK OAK AERKANSAS) - August 15th, 1952

Happy 51st Birthday Hena Habegger (GOTTHARD) - August 15th, 1967

Happy 39th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's In Through The Out Door - August 15th, 1979

Happy 35th Birthday AC/DC's Flick Of The Switch – August 15th, 1983

Happy 33rd Birthday DIO's Sacred Heart - August 15th, 1985

Happy 10th Birthday AMORAL's Reptile Ride - August 15th, 2008

Happy 4th Birthday ACCEPT’s Blind Rage – August 15th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday DEADLOCK’s The Re-Arrival – August 15th, 2014



