Brave History August 15th, 2019 - TOMMY ALDRIDGE, GOTTHARD, LED ZEPPELIN, AC/DC, DIO, AMORAL, ACCEPT, DEADLOCK

August 15, 2019, 30 minutes ago

news tommy aldridge gotthard led zeppelin ac/dc dio amoral accept deadlock

Brave History August 15th, 2019 - TOMMY ALDRIDGE, GOTTHARD, LED ZEPPELIN, AC/DC, DIO, AMORAL, ACCEPT, DEADLOCK

Happy 67th Birthday Tommy Aldridge (WHITESNAKE, OZZY OSBOURNE, PAT TRAVERS, BLACK OAK AERKANSAS) - August 15th, 1952

Happy 52nd Birthday Hena Habegger (GOTTHARD) - August 15th, 1967

Happy 40th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's In Through The Out Door - August 15th, 1979

Happy 36th Birthday AC/DC's Flick Of The Switch – August 15th, 1983

Happy 34th Birthday DIO's Sacred Heart - August 15th, 1985

Happy 11th Birthday AMORAL's Reptile Ride - August 15th, 2008

Happy 5th Birthday ACCEPT’s Blind Rage – August 15th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday DEADLOCK’s The Re-Arrival – August 15th, 2014



Featured Audio

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

Featured Video

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

Latest Reviews