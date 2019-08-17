Brave History August 17th, 2019 - W.A.S.P., TYPE O NEGATIVE, TARJA, BOSTON, ERIC JOHNSON, GILBY CLARKE, THE BLACK CROWES, TRISTANIA, ELUVEITIE, And More!

August 17, 2019, an hour ago

Brave History August 17th, 2019 - W.A.S.P., TYPE O NEGATIVE, TARJA, BOSTON, ERIC JOHNSON, GILBY CLARKE, THE BLACK CROWES, TRISTANIA, ELUVEITIE, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s W.A.S.P. - August 17th, 1984

Happy 42nd Birthday TARJA Soile Susanna TURUNEN Cabuli (NIGHTWISH) August 17th, 1977

Happy 65th Birthday ERIC JOHNSON - August 17, 1954

Happy 57th Birthday GILBY CLARKE (GUNS N' ROSES): August 17th, 1962

Happy 54th Birthday Steve Gorman (THE BLACK CROWES) - August 17th, 1965

Happy 41st Birthday Vibeke Stene (TRISTANIA) - August 17th, 1978

Happy 26th Birthday TYPE O NEGATIVE's Bloody Kisses - August 17th, 1993

Happy 7th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s The Early Years – August 17th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday
KNIGHTS OF THE ABYSS’ The Culling Of Wolves – August 17th, 2010
MISS MAY I’s Monument – August 17th, 2010



TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

