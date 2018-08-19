Brave History August 19th, 2018 - IAN GILLAN, CREAM, QUEEN, GRIM REAPER, EUROPE, NICK MASON, THE ACACIA STRAIN, THE HUMAN ABSTRACT, WATAIN, ACE FREHLEY, PALLBEARER, And More!

Happy 73rd Birthday Ian Gillan (DEEP PURPLE) - August 19th, 1945



Happy 78th Birthday Ginger Baker (CREAM, BLIND FAITH) - August 19th, 1939



Happy 67th Birthday John Deacon (QUEEN) - August 19th, 1951



Happy 58th Birthday Steve Grimmett (GRIM REAPER, ONSLAUGHT, LIONSHEART) - August 19th, 1959



Happy 55th Birthday Joey Tempest (EUROPE) - August 19th, 1963



Happy 33rd Birthday NICK MASON's (PINK FLOYD) album, Profiles - August 19th, 1985



Happy 10th Birthday THE ACACIA STRAIN's Continent - August 19th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday THE HUMAN ABSTRACT's Midheaven - August 19th, 2008



Happy 5th Birthday WATAIN’s The Wild Hunt – August 19th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday ACE FREHLEY’s Space Invader – August 19th, 2014



Happy 4th Birthday PALLBEARER’s Foundations Of Burden – August 19th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday THE SHOWDOWN’s Back Breaker – August 19th, 2008

Happy 7th Birthday GHOST BRIGADE’s Until Fear No Longer Defines Us – August 19th, 2011