August 19, 2020, 22 minutes ago

Brave History August 19th, 2020 - IAN GILLAN, CREAM, QUEEN, GRIM REAPER, EUROPE, NICK MASON, THE ACACIA STRAIN, THE HUMAN ABSTRACT, WATAIN, ACE FREHLEY, PALLBEARER, And More!

Happy 75th Birthday Ian Gillan (DEEP PURPLE) - August 19th, 1945

R.I.P. Ginger Baker (CREAM, BLIND FAITH) - August 19th, 1939 - October 6th, 2019

Happy 69th Birthday John Deacon (QUEEN) - August 19th, 1951

Happy 61st Birthday Steve Grimmett (GRIM REAPER, ONSLAUGHT, LIONSHEART) - August 19th, 1959

Happy 57th Birthday Joey Tempest (EUROPE) - August 19th, 1963

Happy 35th Birthday NICK MASON's (PINK FLOYD) album, Profiles - August 19th, 1985

Happy 12th Birthday THE ACACIA STRAIN's Continent - August 19th, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday THE HUMAN ABSTRACT's Midheaven - August 19th, 2008

Happy 7th Birthday WATAIN’s The Wild Hunt – August 19th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday ACE FREHLEY’s Space Invader – August 19th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday PALLBEARER’s Foundations Of Burden – August 19th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday THE SHOWDOWN’s Back Breaker – August 19th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday GHOST BRIGADE’s Until Fear No Longer Defines Us – August 19th, 2011



PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

