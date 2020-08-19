Brave History August 19th, 2020 - IAN GILLAN, CREAM, QUEEN, GRIM REAPER, EUROPE, NICK MASON, THE ACACIA STRAIN, THE HUMAN ABSTRACT, WATAIN, ACE FREHLEY, PALLBEARER, And More!
August 19, 2020, 22 minutes ago
Happy 75th Birthday Ian Gillan (DEEP PURPLE) - August 19th, 1945
Happy 69th Birthday John Deacon (QUEEN) - August 19th, 1951
Happy 61st Birthday Steve Grimmett (GRIM REAPER, ONSLAUGHT, LIONSHEART) - August 19th, 1959
Happy 57th Birthday Joey Tempest (EUROPE) - August 19th, 1963
Happy 35th Birthday NICK MASON's (PINK FLOYD) album, Profiles - August 19th, 1985
Happy 12th Birthday THE ACACIA STRAIN's Continent - August 19th, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday THE HUMAN ABSTRACT's Midheaven - August 19th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday WATAIN’s The Wild Hunt – August 19th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday ACE FREHLEY’s Space Invader – August 19th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday PALLBEARER’s Foundations Of Burden – August 19th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday THE SHOWDOWN’s Back Breaker – August 19th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday GHOST BRIGADE’s Until Fear No Longer Defines Us – August 19th, 2011