Brave History August 20th, 2019 - ROBERT PLANT, HAWKWIND, FATES WARNING, THIN LIZZY, PANTERA, BLACK SABBATH, QUEENSRŸCHE, TYPE O NEGATIVE, L.A. GUNS, THE AGONIST, DRAGONFORCE, SLIPKNOT, ACCEPT, KATAKLYSM, TARJA, TOXIK, BORN OF OSIRIS, And More!

Happy 71st Birthday ROBERT Anthony PLANT (LED ZEPPELIN) - August 20th, 1948



Happy 78th Birthday David Anthony "Dave" Brock (HAWKWIND) - August 20th, 1941



Happy 52nd Birthday Ray "Alder" Balderrama (FATES WARNING) - August 20th, 1967



R.I.P Philip Parris Lynott (THIN LIZZY) - August 20th, 1949 - January 4th, 1986



R.I.P. "Dimebag" Darrell Lance Abbott - (PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN) - August 20th, 1966 – December 8th, 2004



Happy 29th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Tyr - August 20th, 1990



Happy 29th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE's Empire - August 20th, 1990



Happy 23rd Birthday TYPE O NEGATIVE's October Rust - August 20th, 1996



Happy 17th Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Past Lives (live album) – August, 20th



Happy 17th Birthday L.A. GUNS’ Waking The Dead - August 20th, 2002



Happy 12th Birthday THE AGONIST's Once Only Imagined - August 20th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday DRAGONFORCE's Ultra Beatdown - August 20th, 2008



Happy 11th Birthday SLIPKNOT's All Hope Is Gone - August 20th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday ACCEPT’s Blood Of The Nations - August 20th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday KATAKLYSM's Heaven's Venom - August 20th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday TARJA TURUNEN's What Lies Beneath - August 20th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday TOXIK’s Think Again (DVD) – August 20th, 2010



Happy 6th Birthday BORN OF OSIRIS’ Tomorrow We Die Alive – August 20th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday MALEFICE’s Entities – August 20th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday CORRUPTED’s Garten Der Unbewusstheit – August 20th, 2011