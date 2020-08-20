Brave History August 20th, 2020 - QUEENSRŸCHE, ROBERT PLANT, HAWKWIND, FATES WARNING, THIN LIZZY, PANTERA, BLACK SABBATH, TYPE O NEGATIVE, L.A. GUNS, THE AGONIST, DRAGONFORCE, SLIPKNOT, ACCEPT, KATAKLYSM, TARJA, TOXIK, BORN OF OSIRIS, And More!

August 20, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 30th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE's Empire - August 20th, 1990



Happy 72nd Birthday ROBERT Anthony PLANT (LED ZEPPELIN) - August 20th, 1948



Happy 79th Birthday David Anthony "Dave" Brock (HAWKWIND) - August 20th, 1941



Happy 53rd Birthday Ray "Alder" Balderrama (FATES WARNING) - August 20th, 1967



R.I.P Philip Parris Lynott (THIN LIZZY) - August 20th, 1949 - January 4th, 1986



R.I.P. "Dimebag" Darrell Lance Abbott - (PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN) - August 20th, 1966 – December 8th, 2004



Happy 30th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Tyr - August 20th, 1990



Happy 24th Birthday TYPE O NEGATIVE's October Rust - August 20th, 1996



Happy 18th Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Past Lives (live album) – August, 20th



Happy 18th Birthday L.A. GUNS’ Waking The Dead - August 20th, 2002



Happy 13th Birthday THE AGONIST's Once Only Imagined - August 20th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday DRAGONFORCE's Ultra Beatdown - August 20th, 2008



Happy 12th Birthday SLIPKNOT's All Hope Is Gone - August 20th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday ACCEPT’s Blood Of The Nations - August 20th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday KATAKLYSM's Heaven's Venom - August 20th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday TARJA TURUNEN's What Lies Beneath - August 20th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday TOXIK’s Think Again (DVD) – August 20th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday BORN OF OSIRIS’ Tomorrow We Die Alive – August 20th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday MALEFICE’s Entities – August 20th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday CORRUPTED’s Garten Der Unbewusstheit – August 20th, 2011