Brave History August 20th, 2020 - QUEENSRŸCHE, ROBERT PLANT, HAWKWIND, FATES WARNING, THIN LIZZY, PANTERA, BLACK SABBATH, TYPE O NEGATIVE, L.A. GUNS, THE AGONIST, DRAGONFORCE, SLIPKNOT, ACCEPT, KATAKLYSM, TARJA, TOXIK, BORN OF OSIRIS, And More!

August 20, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities robert plant hawkwind fates warning thin lizzy pantera black sabbath queensryche type o negative l.a. guns the agonist dragonforce slipknot accept katklysm tarja toxik born of osiris

Brave History August 20th, 2020 - QUEENSRŸCHE, ROBERT PLANT, HAWKWIND, FATES WARNING, THIN LIZZY, PANTERA, BLACK SABBATH, TYPE O NEGATIVE, L.A. GUNS, THE AGONIST, DRAGONFORCE, SLIPKNOT, ACCEPT, KATAKLYSM, TARJA, TOXIK, BORN OF OSIRIS, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE's Empire - August 20th, 1990

Happy 72nd Birthday ROBERT Anthony PLANT (LED ZEPPELIN) - August 20th, 1948

Happy 79th Birthday David Anthony "Dave" Brock (HAWKWIND) - August 20th, 1941

Happy 53rd Birthday Ray "Alder" Balderrama (FATES WARNING) - August 20th, 1967

R.I.P Philip Parris Lynott (THIN LIZZY) - August 20th, 1949 - January 4th, 1986

R.I.P. "Dimebag" Darrell Lance Abbott - (PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN) - August 20th, 1966 – December 8th, 2004

Happy 30th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Tyr - August 20th, 1990

Happy 24th Birthday TYPE O NEGATIVE's October Rust - August 20th, 1996

Happy 18th Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Past Lives (live album) – August, 20th

Happy 18th Birthday L.A. GUNS’ Waking The Dead - August 20th, 2002 

Happy 13th Birthday THE AGONIST's Once Only Imagined - August 20th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday DRAGONFORCE's Ultra Beatdown - August 20th, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday SLIPKNOT's All Hope Is Gone - August 20th, 2008

Happy 10th Birthday ACCEPT’s Blood Of The Nations - August 20th, 2010 

Happy 10th Birthday KATAKLYSM's Heaven's Venom - August 20th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday TARJA TURUNEN's What Lies Beneath - August 20th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday TOXIK’s Think Again (DVD) – August 20th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday BORN OF OSIRIS’ Tomorrow We Die Alive – August 20th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday MALEFICE’s Entities – August 20th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday CORRUPTED’s Garten Der Unbewusstheit – August 20th, 2011



Featured Audio

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

Latest Reviews