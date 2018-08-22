Brave History August 22nd, 2018 - LAYNE STALEY, RATT, LIVING COLOUR, ROYAL HUNT, L.A. GUNS, ENUFF Z'NUFF, DEICIDE, GOROD, THE HUMAN ABSTRACT, LAMB OF GOD, MISERY SIGNALS, TERRORIZER, EPICA, And More!
August 22, 2018, an hour ago
R.I.P. Layne Thomas Staley (ALICE IN CHAINS, MAD SEASON) - August 22nd, 1967 – April 5th, 2002
Happy 59th Birthday Juan Croucier (RATT, DOKKEN) - August 22nd, 1959
Happy 60th Birthday Vernon Reid (LIVING COLOUR) - August 22nd, 1958
Happy 53rd Birthday DC COOPER (ROYAL HUNT, SILENT FORCE) August 22nd, 1965
Happy 29th Birthday L.A. GUNS' Cocked And Loaded - August 22nd, 1989
Happy 29th Birthday ENUFF Z’NUFF’s Enuff Z’Nuff - August 22nd, 1989
Happy 12th Birthday DEICIDE's The Stench Of Redemption - August 22nd, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday GOROD's Leading Vision - August 22nd, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday THE HUMAN ABSTRACT's Nocturne - August 22nd, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday LAMB OF GOD's Sacrament - August 22nd, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday MISERY SIGNALS' Mirrors - August 22nd, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday TERRORIZER's Darker Days Ahead - August 22nd, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday UNEXPECT's In A Flesh Aquarium - August 22nd, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday WALLS OF JERICHO's With Devils Amongst Us All - August 22nd, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday ANDRE MATOS' Time To Be Free - August 22nd, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday DIMENSION ZERO's He Who Shall Not Bleed - August 22nd, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday EPICA's The Divine Conspiracy - August 22nd, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday ROB ROCK's Garden Of Chaos - August 22nd, 2007
Happy 7th Birthday ICS VORTEX's Storm Seeker - August 22nd, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday LEPROUS' Bilateral - August 22nd, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday LOUDNESS’ 2012 – August 22nd, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday MACHINAE SUPREMACY’s Phantom Shadow – August 22nd, 2014