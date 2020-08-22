Brave History August 22nd, 2020 - LAYNE STALEY, RATT, LIVING COLOUR, ROYAL HUNT, L.A. GUNS, ENUFF Z'NUFF, DEICIDE, GOROD, THE HUMAN ABSTRACT, LAMB OF GOD, MISERY SIGNALS, TERRORIZER, EPICA, And More!

August 22, 2020, 3 minutes ago

Brave History August 22nd, 2020 - LAYNE STALEY, RATT, LIVING COLOUR, ROYAL HUNT, L.A. GUNS, ENUFF Z'NUFF, DEICIDE, GOROD, THE HUMAN ABSTRACT, LAMB OF GOD, MISERY SIGNALS, TERRORIZER, EPICA, And More!

R.I.P. Layne Thomas Staley (ALICE IN CHAINS, MAD SEASON) - August 22nd, 1967 – April 5th, 2002

Happy 61st Birthday Juan Croucier (RATT, DOKKEN) - August 22nd, 1959

Happy 62nd Birthday Vernon Reid (LIVING COLOUR) - August 22nd, 1958

Happy 55th Birthday DC COOPER (ROYAL HUNT, SILENT FORCE) August 22nd, 1965

Happy 31st Birthday L.A. GUNS' Cocked And Loaded - August 22nd, 1989

Happy 31st Birthday ENUFF Z’NUFF’s Enuff Z’Nuff - August 22nd, 1989

Happy 14th Birthday DEICIDE's The Stench Of Redemption - August 22nd, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday GOROD's Leading Vision - August 22nd, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday THE HUMAN ABSTRACT's Nocturne - August 22nd, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday LAMB OF GOD's Sacrament - August 22nd, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday MISERY SIGNALS' Mirrors - August 22nd, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday TERRORIZER's Darker Days Ahead - August 22nd, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday UNEXPECT's In A Flesh Aquarium - August 22nd, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday WALLS OF JERICHO's With Devils Amongst Us All - August 22nd, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday ANDRE MATOS' Time To Be Free - August 22nd, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday DIMENSION ZERO's He Who Shall Not Bleed - August 22nd, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday EPICA's The Divine Conspiracy - August 22nd, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday ROB ROCK's Garden Of Chaos - August 22nd, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday ICS VORTEX's Storm Seeker - August 22nd, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday LEPROUS' Bilateral - August 22nd, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday LOUDNESS’ 2012 – August 22nd, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday MACHINAE SUPREMACY’s Phantom Shadow – August 22nd, 2014



PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

