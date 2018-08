Brave History August 23rd, 2018 - THE WHO, SURVIVOR, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, GARY HOEY, TYGERS OF PAN TANG, RATT, TONY MACALPINE, TESLA, ARCH ENEMY, APOCALYPTICA, ION DISSONANCE, BLACK TIDE, JORN LANDE, REVAMP, TARJA

R.I.P. Keith John Moon (THE WHO) - August 23rd, 1946 – September 7th, 1978



R.I.P. Jimmy Wayne "Jimi" Jamison (SURVIVOR): August 23rd, 1951 – August 31st, 2014



Happy 57th Birthday Dean DeLeo (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS) − August 23rd, 1961



Happy 58th Birthday GARY HOEY − August 23rd, 1960



Happy 38th Birthday TYGERS OF PAN TANG’s Wild Cat - August 23rd, 1980



Happy 35th Birthday RATT’s Ratt EP - August 23rd, 1983



Happy 25th Birthday TONY MACALPINE’s Premonition - August 23rd, 1993



Happy 24th Birthday TESLA’s Bust A Nut – August 23rd, 1994



Happy 15th Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Anthems Of Rebellion - August 23rd, 2003



Happy 8th Birthday APOCALYPTICA's 7th Symphony - August 23rd, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday ION DISSONANCE's Cursed - August 23rd, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday BLACK TIDE's Post Mortem - August 23rd, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday JORN LANDE's Live In Black (live) - August 23rd, 2011



Happy 5th Birthday REVAMP’s Wild Card - August 23rd, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday TARJA TURUNEN’s Colours in the Dark - August 23rd, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday UNSHINE’s Dark Half Rising – August 23rd, 2013