Brave History August 23rd, 2020 - THE WHO, SURVIVOR, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, GARY HOEY, TYGERS OF PAN TANG, RATT, TONY MACALPINE, TESLA, ARCH ENEMY, APOCALYPTICA, ION DISSONANCE, BLACK TIDE, JORN LANDE, REVAMP, TARJA
August 23, 2020, 22 minutes ago
R.I.P. Keith John Moon (THE WHO) - August 23rd, 1946 – September 7th, 1978
R.I.P. Jimmy Wayne "Jimi" Jamison (SURVIVOR): August 23rd, 1951 – August 31st, 2014
Happy 59th Birthday Dean DeLeo (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS) − August 23rd, 1961
Happy 60th Birthday GARY HOEY − August 23rd, 1960
Happy 40th Birthday TYGERS OF PAN TANG’s Wild Cat - August 23rd, 1980
Happy 37th Birthday RATT’s Ratt EP - August 23rd, 1983
Happy 27th Birthday TONY MACALPINE’s Premonition - August 23rd, 1993
Happy 26th Birthday TESLA’s Bust A Nut – August 23rd, 1994
Happy 17th Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Anthems Of Rebellion - August 23rd, 2003
Happy 10th Birthday APOCALYPTICA's 7th Symphony - August 23rd, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday ION DISSONANCE's Cursed - August 23rd, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday BLACK TIDE's Post Mortem - August 23rd, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday JORN LANDE's Live In Black (live) - August 23rd, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday REVAMP’s Wild Card - August 23rd, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday TARJA TURUNEN’s Colours in the Dark - August 23rd, 2013
Happy 1st Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s M.E.T.A.L. – August 23rd, 2019
Happy 1st Birthday SACRED REICH’s Awakening – August 23rd, 2019
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday UNSHINE’s Dark Half Rising – August 23rd, 2013
Happy 1st Birthday (August 23rd, 2019)
EQUILIBRIUM’s Renegades
ILLDISPOSED’s Reveal Your Soul For The Dead
ISOLE’s Dystopia
IT PREVAILS’ A Life Worth Living (EP)
KNOCKED LOOSE’s A Different Shade Of Blue
NEMESEA’s White Flag