Brave History August 25th, 2018 - METALLICA, ROB HALFORD, GENE SIMMONS, YES, DEF LEPPARD, SAXON, DEREK SHERINEN, AMON AMARTH, SOULFLY, BOSTON, ALICE COOPER, GAMMA RAY, WARRANT, ROB ZOMBIE, And More!
Happy 30th Birthday METALLICA's ...And Justice For All - August 25th, 1988
Happy 67th Birthday Robert John Arthur "Rob" Halford (JUDAS PRIEST) August 25th, 1951
Happy 69th Birthday Gene Simmons (real name Chaim Witz; KISS) - August 25th, 1949
Happy 66th Birthday Geoff Downes (YES, ASIA) - August 25th, 1952
Happy 56th Birthday Vivian Patrick Campbell (DEF LEPPARD, DIO) August 25th, 1962
Happy 53rd Birthday Nigel Durham (SAXON) - August 25th, 1965
Happy 52nd Birthday Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, ALICE COOPER, KISS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) - August 25th, 1966
Happy 45th Birthday Olavi Mikkonen (AMON AMARTH) - August 25th, 1973
Happy 35th Birthday David Kinkade (SOULFLY, ARSIS) – August 25th, 1983
Happy 42nd Birthday BOSTON's Boston - August 25th, 1976
Happy 36th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Zipper Catches Skin - August 25th, 1982
Happy 26th Birthday WARRANT’s Dog Eat Dog - August 25th, 1992
Happy 21st Birthday GAMMA RAY’s Somewhere Out In Space - August 25th, 1997
Happy 20th Birthday ROB ZOMBIE’s Hellbilly Deluxe – August 25th, 1998
Happy 12th Birthday CATAMENIA's Location: COLD - August 25th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday INTO ETERNITY's The Incurable Tragedy - August 25th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday ACID DRINKERS' Verses Of Steel - August 25th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday AZAGHAL's Teraphim - August 25th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday OH, SLEEPER's Son Of The Morning - August 25th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday TRISTANIA's Rubicon - August 25th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday SONIC SYNDICATE's We Rule The Night - August 25th, 2010
Happy 4th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s Exit Wounds – August 25th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday WOLF’s Devil Seed – August 25th, 2014