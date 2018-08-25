Brave History August 25th, 2018 - METALLICA, ROB HALFORD, GENE SIMMONS, YES, DEF LEPPARD, SAXON, DEREK SHERINEN, AMON AMARTH, SOULFLY, BOSTON, ALICE COOPER, GAMMA RAY, WARRANT, ROB ZOMBIE, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday METALLICA's ...And Justice For All - August 25th, 1988

Happy 67th Birthday Robert John Arthur "Rob" Halford (JUDAS PRIEST) August 25th, 1951

Happy 69th Birthday Gene Simmons (real name Chaim Witz; KISS) - August 25th, 1949

Happy 66th Birthday Geoff Downes (YES, ASIA) - August 25th, 1952

Happy 56th Birthday Vivian Patrick Campbell (DEF LEPPARD, DIO) August 25th, 1962

Happy 53rd Birthday Nigel Durham (SAXON) - August 25th, 1965

Happy 52nd Birthday Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, ALICE COOPER, KISS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) - August 25th, 1966

Happy 45th Birthday Olavi Mikkonen (AMON AMARTH) - August 25th, 1973

Happy 35th Birthday David Kinkade (SOULFLY, ARSIS) – August 25th, 1983

Happy 42nd Birthday BOSTON's Boston - August 25th, 1976

Happy 36th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Zipper Catches Skin - August 25th, 1982

Happy 26th Birthday WARRANT’s Dog Eat Dog - August 25th, 1992

Happy 21st Birthday GAMMA RAY’s Somewhere Out In Space - August 25th, 1997

Happy 20th Birthday ROB ZOMBIE’s Hellbilly Deluxe – August 25th, 1998

Happy 12th Birthday CATAMENIA's Location: COLD - August 25th, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday INTO ETERNITY's The Incurable Tragedy - August 25th, 2008

Happy 10th Birthday ACID DRINKERS' Verses Of Steel - August 25th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday AZAGHAL's Teraphim - August 25th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday OH, SLEEPER's Son Of The Morning - August 25th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday TRISTANIA's Rubicon - August 25th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday SONIC SYNDICATE's We Rule The Night - August 25th, 2010

Happy 4th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s Exit Wounds – August 25th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday WOLF’s Devil Seed – August 25th, 2014



HALCYON WAY – “Slaves To Silicon” (Agonia)

HALCYON WAY - "Slaves To Silicon"

