Brave History August 25th, 2020 - ROB HALFORD, GENE SIMMONS, YES, DEF LEPPARD, SAXON, DEREK SHERINEN, AMON AMARTH, SOULFLY, BOSTON, ALICE COOPER, GAMMA RAY, WARRANT, ROB ZOMBIE, And More!

August 25, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 69th Birthday Robert John Arthur "Rob" Halford (JUDAS PRIEST) August 25th, 1951

Happy 71st Birthday Gene Simmons (real name Chaim Witz; KISS) - August 25th, 1949

Happy 68th Birthday Geoff Downes (YES, ASIA) - August 25th, 1952

Happy 58th Birthday Vivian Patrick Campbell (DEF LEPPARD, DIO) August 25th, 1962

Happy 55th Birthday Nigel Durham (SAXON) - August 25th, 1965

Happy 54th Birthday Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, ALICE COOPER, KISS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) - August 25th, 1966

Happy 47th Birthday Olavi Mikkonen (AMON AMARTH) - August 25th, 1973

Happy 37th Birthday David Kinkade (SOULFLY, ARSIS) – August 25th, 1983

Happy 44th Birthday BOSTON's Boston - August 25th, 1976

Happy 38th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Zipper Catches Skin - August 25th, 1982

Happy 28th Birthday WARRANT’s Dog Eat Dog - August 25th, 1992

Happy 23rd Birthday GAMMA RAY’s Somewhere Out In Space - August 25th, 1997

Happy 22nd Birthday ROB ZOMBIE’s Hellbilly Deluxe – August 25th, 1998

Happy 14th Birthday CATAMENIA's Location: COLD - August 25th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday INTO ETERNITY's The Incurable Tragedy - August 25th, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday ACID DRINKERS' Verses Of Steel - August 25th, 2008

Happy 11th Birthday AZAGHAL's Teraphim - August 25th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday OH, SLEEPER's Son Of The Morning - August 25th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday TRISTANIA's Rubicon - August 25th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday SONIC SYNDICATE's We Rule The Night - August 25th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s Exit Wounds – August 25th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday WOLF’s Devil Seed – August 25th, 2014



