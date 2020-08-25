Brave History August 25th, 2020 - ROB HALFORD, GENE SIMMONS, YES, DEF LEPPARD, SAXON, DEREK SHERINEN, AMON AMARTH, SOULFLY, BOSTON, ALICE COOPER, GAMMA RAY, WARRANT, ROB ZOMBIE, And More!
August 25, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 69th Birthday Robert John Arthur "Rob" Halford (JUDAS PRIEST) August 25th, 1951
Happy 71st Birthday Gene Simmons (real name Chaim Witz; KISS) - August 25th, 1949
Happy 68th Birthday Geoff Downes (YES, ASIA) - August 25th, 1952
Happy 58th Birthday Vivian Patrick Campbell (DEF LEPPARD, DIO) August 25th, 1962
Happy 55th Birthday Nigel Durham (SAXON) - August 25th, 1965
Happy 54th Birthday Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, ALICE COOPER, KISS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) - August 25th, 1966
Happy 47th Birthday Olavi Mikkonen (AMON AMARTH) - August 25th, 1973
Happy 37th Birthday David Kinkade (SOULFLY, ARSIS) – August 25th, 1983
Happy 44th Birthday BOSTON's Boston - August 25th, 1976
Happy 38th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Zipper Catches Skin - August 25th, 1982
Happy 28th Birthday WARRANT’s Dog Eat Dog - August 25th, 1992
Happy 23rd Birthday GAMMA RAY’s Somewhere Out In Space - August 25th, 1997
Happy 22nd Birthday ROB ZOMBIE’s Hellbilly Deluxe – August 25th, 1998
Happy 14th Birthday CATAMENIA's Location: COLD - August 25th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday INTO ETERNITY's The Incurable Tragedy - August 25th, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday ACID DRINKERS' Verses Of Steel - August 25th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday AZAGHAL's Teraphim - August 25th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday OH, SLEEPER's Son Of The Morning - August 25th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday TRISTANIA's Rubicon - August 25th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday SONIC SYNDICATE's We Rule The Night - August 25th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s Exit Wounds – August 25th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday WOLF’s Devil Seed – August 25th, 2014