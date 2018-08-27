Brave History August 27th, 2018 - RUSH, VANILLA FUDGE, WHITESNAKE, SEX PISTOLS, IN FLAMES, STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN, PEARL JAM, MONSTROSITY, AFTER FOREVER, OPETH, ENSIFERUM, GRAVE, KATATONIA, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, DEVILDRIVER, And HAMMERFALL

Brave History August 27th, 2018 - RUSH, VANILLA FUDGE, WHITESNAKE, SEX PISTOLS, IN FLAMES, STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN, PEARL JAM, MONSTROSITY, AFTER FOREVER, OPETH, ENSIFERUM, GRAVE, KATATONIA, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, DEVILDRIVER, And HAMMERFALL

Happy 65th Birthday Alex Lifeson (RUSH) - August 27th, 1953

Happy 74th Birthday John Voorhis "Tim" Bogert III (VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS, BECK, BOGERT & APPICE): August 27th, 1944

Happy 68th Birthday Neil Murray (BLACK SABBATH, WHITESNAKE) - August 27th, 1950

Happy 62nd Birthday SEX PISTOLS' Glen Matlock - August 27th, 1956

Happy 43rd Birthday Björn Gelotte (IN FLAMES) - August 27th, 1975

R.I.P. Stephen "STEVIE" RAY VAUGHAN: October 3rd, 1954 – August 27th, 1990

Happy 27th Birthday PEARL JAM's Ten - August 27th, 1991

Happy 22nd Birthday MONSTROSITY’s Millennium - August 27th, 1996

Happy 17th Birthday AFTER FOREVER’s Decipher - August 27th, 2001

Happy 13th Birthday OPETH's Ghost Reveries - August 27th, 2005

Happy 11th Birthday BENEDICTION's Killing Music - August 27th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday LIV KRISTINE's Skintight - August 27th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday ENSIFERUM’s Unsung Heroes - August 27th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday GRAVE’s Endless Procession Of Souls - August 27th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday KATATONIA’s Dead End Kings - August 27th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Hail to the King - August 27th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday DEVILDRIVER’s Winter Kills - August 27th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s (r)Evolution - August 27th, 2014



HALCYON WAY – “Slaves To Silicon” (Agonia)

HALCYON WAY - "Slaves To Silicon"

