Brave History August 27th, 2019 - RUSH, VANILLA FUDGE, WHITESNAKE, SEX PISTOLS, IN FLAMES, STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN, PEARL JAM, MONSTROSITY, AFTER FOREVER, OPETH, ENSIFERUM, GRAVE, KATATONIA, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, DEVILDRIVER, And HAMMERFALL
August 27, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 66th Birthday Alex Lifeson (RUSH) - August 27th, 1953
Happy 75th Birthday John Voorhis "Tim" Bogert III (VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS, BECK, BOGERT & APPICE): August 27th, 1944
Happy 69th Birthday Neil Murray (BLACK SABBATH, WHITESNAKE) - August 27th, 1950
Happy 63rd Birthday SEX PISTOLS' Glen Matlock - August 27th, 1956
Happy 44th Birthday Björn Gelotte (IN FLAMES) - August 27th, 1975
R.I.P. Stephen "STEVIE" RAY VAUGHAN: October 3rd, 1954 – August 27th, 1990
Happy 28th Birthday PEARL JAM's Ten - August 27th, 1991
Happy 23rd Birthday MONSTROSITY’s Millennium - August 27th, 1996
Happy 18th Birthday AFTER FOREVER’s Decipher - August 27th, 2001
Happy 14th Birthday OPETH's Ghost Reveries - August 27th, 2005
Happy 12th Birthday BENEDICTION's Killing Music - August 27th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday LIV KRISTINE's Skintight - August 27th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday ENSIFERUM’s Unsung Heroes - August 27th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday GRAVE’s Endless Procession Of Souls - August 27th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday KATATONIA’s Dead End Kings - August 27th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Hail to the King - August 27th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday DEVILDRIVER’s Winter Kills - August 27th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s (r)Evolution - August 27th, 2014