Brave History August 27th, 2019 - RUSH, VANILLA FUDGE, WHITESNAKE, SEX PISTOLS, IN FLAMES, STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN, PEARL JAM, MONSTROSITY, AFTER FOREVER, OPETH, ENSIFERUM, GRAVE, KATATONIA, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, DEVILDRIVER, And HAMMERFALL

August 27, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 66th Birthday Alex Lifeson (RUSH) - August 27th, 1953

Happy 75th Birthday John Voorhis "Tim" Bogert III (VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS, BECK, BOGERT & APPICE): August 27th, 1944

Happy 69th Birthday Neil Murray (BLACK SABBATH, WHITESNAKE) - August 27th, 1950

Happy 63rd Birthday SEX PISTOLS' Glen Matlock - August 27th, 1956

Happy 44th Birthday Björn Gelotte (IN FLAMES) - August 27th, 1975

R.I.P. Stephen "STEVIE" RAY VAUGHAN: October 3rd, 1954 – August 27th, 1990

Happy 28th Birthday PEARL JAM's Ten - August 27th, 1991

Happy 23rd Birthday MONSTROSITY’s Millennium - August 27th, 1996

Happy 18th Birthday AFTER FOREVER’s Decipher - August 27th, 2001

Happy 14th Birthday OPETH's Ghost Reveries - August 27th, 2005

Happy 12th Birthday BENEDICTION's Killing Music - August 27th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday LIV KRISTINE's Skintight - August 27th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday ENSIFERUM’s Unsung Heroes - August 27th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday GRAVE’s Endless Procession Of Souls - August 27th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday KATATONIA’s Dead End Kings - August 27th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Hail to the King - August 27th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday DEVILDRIVER’s Winter Kills - August 27th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s (r)Evolution - August 27th, 2014



