Brave History August 29th, 2018 - TONY MACALPINE, SYMPHONY X, EXCEL, IRON MAIDEN, MOTÖRHEAD, DREAM THEATER, HATEBREED, AMORPHIS, DESTRUCTION, EDGUY, And More!
August 29, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 58th Birthday TONY MACALPINE (PORTNOY SHEEHAN MACALPINE SHERINIAN, G3, PLANET X) - August 29th, 1960
Happy 60th Birthday Chris Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) - August 29th, 1958
Happy 58th Birthday Armand Mandy Meyer (KROKUS, GOTTHARD, UNISONIC) - August 29th, 1960
Happy 49th Birthday Michael Pinnella (SYMPHONY X) - August 29th, 1969
Happy 23rd Birthday EXCEL’s Seeking Refuge - August 29th, 1995
Happy 13th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Death On The Road - August 29th, 2005
Happy 12th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Kiss Of Death - August 29th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Score - August 29th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday HATEBREED's Supremacy - August 29th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday AMORPHIS' Silent Waters - August 29th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday DESTRUCTION's D.E.V.O.L.U.T.I.O.N. - August 29th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday EDGUY's Age Of The Joker - August 29th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday
ANGBAND’s Rising From Apadana - August 29th, 2008
HAGGARD’s Tales Of Ithiria - August 29th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday
ATOMKRAFT - Cold Sweat - August 29th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday
ASTRAL DOORS’ Notes From The Shadows – August 29th, 2014
SÓLSTAFIR’s Ótta – August 29th, 2014