August 29, 2018, an hour ago

Brave History August 29th, 2018 - TONY MACALPINE, SYMPHONY X, EXCEL, IRON MAIDEN, MOTÖRHEAD, DREAM THEATER, HATEBREED, AMORPHIS, DESTRUCTION, EDGUY, And More!

Happy 58th Birthday TONY MACALPINE (PORTNOY SHEEHAN MACALPINE SHERINIAN, G3, PLANET X) - August 29th, 1960

Happy 60th Birthday Chris Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) - August 29th, 1958

Happy 58th Birthday Armand Mandy Meyer (KROKUS, GOTTHARD, UNISONIC) - August 29th, 1960

Happy 49th Birthday Michael Pinnella (SYMPHONY X) - August 29th, 1969

Happy 23rd Birthday EXCEL’s Seeking Refuge - August 29th, 1995

Happy 13th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Death On The Road - August 29th, 2005

Happy 12th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Kiss Of Death - August 29th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Score - August 29th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday HATEBREED's Supremacy - August 29th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday AMORPHIS' Silent Waters - August 29th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday DESTRUCTION's D.E.V.O.L.U.T.I.O.N. - August 29th, 2008

Happy 7th Birthday EDGUY's Age Of The Joker - August 29th, 2011

More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday
ANGBAND’s Rising From Apadana - August 29th, 2008
HAGGARD’s Tales Of Ithiria - August 29th, 2008

Happy 7th Birthday
ATOMKRAFT - Cold Sweat - August 29th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday
ASTRAL DOORS’ Notes From The Shadows – August 29th, 2014
SÓLSTAFIR’s Ótta – August 29th, 2014



