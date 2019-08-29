Brave History August 29th, 2019 - TONY MACALPINE, SYMPHONY X, EXCEL, IRON MAIDEN, MOTÖRHEAD, DREAM THEATER, HATEBREED, AMORPHIS, DESTRUCTION, EDGUY, And More!

Happy 59th Birthday TONY MACALPINE (PORTNOY SHEEHAN MACALPINE SHERINIAN, G3, PLANET X) - August 29th, 1960



Happy 61st Birthday Chris Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) - August 29th, 1958



Happy 59th Birthday Armand Mandy Meyer (KROKUS, GOTTHARD, UNISONIC) - August 29th, 1960



Happy 50th Birthday Michael Pinnella (SYMPHONY X) - August 29th, 1969



Happy 24th Birthday EXCEL’s Seeking Refuge - August 29th, 1995



Happy 14th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Death On The Road - August 29th, 2005



Happy 13th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Kiss Of Death - August 29th, 2006



Happy 13th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Score - August 29th, 2006



Happy 13th Birthday HATEBREED's Supremacy - August 29th, 2006



Happy 12th Birthday AMORPHIS' Silent Waters - August 29th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday DESTRUCTION's D.E.V.O.L.U.T.I.O.N. - August 29th, 2008



Happy 8th Birthday EDGUY's Age Of The Joker - August 29th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday

ANGBAND’s Rising From Apadana - August 29th, 2008

HAGGARD’s Tales Of Ithiria - August 29th, 2008

Happy 8th Birthday

ATOMKRAFT - Cold Sweat - August 29th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday

ASTRAL DOORS’ Notes From The Shadows – August 29th, 2014

SÓLSTAFIR’s Ótta – August 29th, 2014