Brave History August 29th, 2019 - TONY MACALPINE, SYMPHONY X, EXCEL, IRON MAIDEN, MOTÖRHEAD, DREAM THEATER, HATEBREED, AMORPHIS, DESTRUCTION, EDGUY, And More!
August 29, 2019, 9 minutes ago
Happy 59th Birthday TONY MACALPINE (PORTNOY SHEEHAN MACALPINE SHERINIAN, G3, PLANET X) - August 29th, 1960
Happy 61st Birthday Chris Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) - August 29th, 1958
Happy 59th Birthday Armand Mandy Meyer (KROKUS, GOTTHARD, UNISONIC) - August 29th, 1960
Happy 50th Birthday Michael Pinnella (SYMPHONY X) - August 29th, 1969
Happy 24th Birthday EXCEL’s Seeking Refuge - August 29th, 1995
Happy 14th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Death On The Road - August 29th, 2005
Happy 13th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Kiss Of Death - August 29th, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Score - August 29th, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday HATEBREED's Supremacy - August 29th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday AMORPHIS' Silent Waters - August 29th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday DESTRUCTION's D.E.V.O.L.U.T.I.O.N. - August 29th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday EDGUY's Age Of The Joker - August 29th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday
ANGBAND’s Rising From Apadana - August 29th, 2008
HAGGARD’s Tales Of Ithiria - August 29th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday
ATOMKRAFT - Cold Sweat - August 29th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday
ASTRAL DOORS’ Notes From The Shadows – August 29th, 2014
SÓLSTAFIR’s Ótta – August 29th, 2014