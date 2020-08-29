Brave History August 29th, 2020 - TONY MACALPINE, SYMPHONY X, EXCEL, IRON MAIDEN, MOTÖRHEAD, DREAM THEATER, HATEBREED, AMORPHIS, DESTRUCTION, EDGUY, And More!

Happy 60th Birthday TONY MACALPINE (PORTNOY SHEEHAN MACALPINE SHERINIAN, G3, PLANET X) - August 29th, 1960

Happy 62nd Birthday Chris Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) - August 29th, 1958

Happy 60th Birthday Armand Mandy Meyer (KROKUS, GOTTHARD, UNISONIC) - August 29th, 1960

Happy 51st Birthday Michael Pinnella (SYMPHONY X) - August 29th, 1969

Happy 32nd birthday HELLOWEEN’s Keeper Of The Seven Keys Pt. II – August 29th, 1988

Happy 25th Birthday EXCEL’s Seeking Refuge - August 29th, 1995

Happy 15th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Death On The Road - August 29th, 2005

Happy 14th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Kiss Of Death - August 29th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Score - August 29th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday HATEBREED's Supremacy - August 29th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday AMORPHIS' Silent Waters - August 29th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday DESTRUCTION's D.E.V.O.L.U.T.I.O.N. - August 29th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday EDGUY's Age Of The Joker - August 29th, 2011

More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday (August 29th, 2008)
ANGBAND’s Rising From Apadana 
HAGGARD’s Tales Of Ithiria 

Happy 9th Birthday
ATOMKRAFT - Cold Sweat - August 29th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday (August 29th, 2014)
ASTRAL DOORS’ Notes From The Shadows
SÓLSTAFIR’s Ótta 



