Brave History August 29th, 2020 - TONY MACALPINE, SYMPHONY X, EXCEL, IRON MAIDEN, MOTÖRHEAD, DREAM THEATER, HATEBREED, AMORPHIS, DESTRUCTION, EDGUY, And More!
August 29, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 60th Birthday TONY MACALPINE (PORTNOY SHEEHAN MACALPINE SHERINIAN, G3, PLANET X) - August 29th, 1960
Happy 62nd Birthday Chris Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) - August 29th, 1958
Happy 60th Birthday Armand Mandy Meyer (KROKUS, GOTTHARD, UNISONIC) - August 29th, 1960
Happy 51st Birthday Michael Pinnella (SYMPHONY X) - August 29th, 1969
Happy 32nd birthday HELLOWEEN’s Keeper Of The Seven Keys Pt. II – August 29th, 1988
Happy 25th Birthday EXCEL’s Seeking Refuge - August 29th, 1995
Happy 15th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Death On The Road - August 29th, 2005
Happy 14th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Kiss Of Death - August 29th, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Score - August 29th, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday HATEBREED's Supremacy - August 29th, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday AMORPHIS' Silent Waters - August 29th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday DESTRUCTION's D.E.V.O.L.U.T.I.O.N. - August 29th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday EDGUY's Age Of The Joker - August 29th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday (August 29th, 2008)
ANGBAND’s Rising From Apadana
HAGGARD’s Tales Of Ithiria
Happy 9th Birthday
ATOMKRAFT - Cold Sweat - August 29th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday (August 29th, 2014)
ASTRAL DOORS’ Notes From The Shadows
SÓLSTAFIR’s Ótta