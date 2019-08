Brave History August 31st, 2019 - DEATH, SCORPIONS, YES, CHASTAIN, WINGER, TESTAMENT, SCAR THE MARTYR, AEROSMITH, KATATONIA, MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, AGENT STEEL, CEPHALIC CARNAGE, DISTURBED, And More!

Happy 21st Birthday DEATH’s The Sound Of Perseverance - August 31st, 1998



Happy 71st Birthday Rudolf Schenker (SCORPIONS) - August 31st, 1948



Happy 75th Birthday Roger Dean (YES, URIAH HEEP, ASIA, ATOMIC ROOSTER) - August 31st, 1944



Happy 56th Birthday David T. Chastain (CHASTAIN, SOUTHERN GENTLEMEN) - August 31st, 1963



Happy 56th Birthday Richard Earl "Reb" Beach, Jr. (WINGER, WHITESNAKE, DOKKEN) - August 31st, 1963



Happy 52nd Birthday Gene Hoglan (TESTAMENT, FEAR FACTORY, DETHKLOCK, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, DARK ANGEL) - August 31st, 1967



Happy 41st Birthday Kris Norris (SCAR THE MARTYR, THREAT SIGNAL, DARKEST HOUR) - August 31st, 1978



Happy 32nd Birthday AEROSMITH's Permanent Vacation - August 31st, 1987



Happy 20th Birthday KATATONIA’s Tonight's Decision - August 31st, 1999



Happy 20th Birthday MEGADETH’s Risk - August 31st, 1999



Happy 15th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s Ashes Of The Wake - August 31st, 2004



Happy 12th Birthday AGENT STEEL's Alienigma - August 31st, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday CEPHALIC CARNAGE's Misled By Certainty - August 31st, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday MURDERDOLLS' Women And Children Last - August 31st, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday EX DEO’s Caligvla - August 31st, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday EKTOMORF’s Black Flag - August 31st, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday THRESHOLD’s March of Progress - August 31st, 2012



Happy 3rd Birthday DISTURBED’s Asylum – August 31st, 2016



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday DRUDKH’s Estrangement – August 31st, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday

10 YEARS’ Feeding The Wolves – August 31st, 2010

THE AUTUMN OFFERING’s The Autumn Offering – August 31st, 2010

FOR TODAY’s Breaker – August 31st, 2010

THE WORD ALIVE’s Deceiver – August 31st, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday PHATOM-X’s The Opera Of The Phantom – August 31st, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday AVULSED’s Ritual Zombi – August 31st, 2012