Brave History August 3rd, 2018 - METALLICA, DEF LEPPARD, Y&T, VOIVOD, GOREFEST, PAUL GILBERT, And More!
Happy 55th Birthday James Hetfield (METALLICA) - August 3rd, 1963
Happy 31st Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Hysteria - August 3rd, 1987
R.I.P Joey Alves (Y&T) - August 3rd, 1955 - March 12th, 2017
Happy 25th Birthday VOIVOD’s The Outer Limits - August 3rd, 1993
Happy 11th Birthday GOREFEST's Rise To Ruin - August 3rd, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday PAUL GILBERT's Fuzz Universe - August 3rd, 2010
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday GHOST BRIGADE’s Rise To Ruin – August 3rd, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday
DAX RIGGS’ Say Goodnight To The World – August 3rd, 2010
ALL OUR WAR’s Into The Killing Fields – August 3rd, 2010