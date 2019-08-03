Brave History August 3rd, 2019 - METALLICA, DEF LEPPARD, Y&T, VOIVOD, GOREFEST, PAUL GILBERT, And More!

Happy 56th Birthday James Hetfield (METALLICA) - August 3rd, 1963



Happy 32nd Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Hysteria - August 3rd, 1987



R.I.P Joey Alves (Y&T) - August 3rd, 1955 - March 12th, 2017



Happy 26th Birthday VOIVOD’s The Outer Limits - August 3rd, 1993



Happy 12th Birthday GOREFEST's Rise To Ruin - August 3rd, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday PAUL GILBERT's Fuzz Universe - August 3rd, 2010



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday GHOST BRIGADE’s Rise To Ruin – August 3rd, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday

DAX RIGGS’ Say Goodnight To The World – August 3rd, 2010

ALL OUR WAR’s Into The Killing Fields – August 3rd, 2010