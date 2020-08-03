Brave History August 3rd, 2020 - METALLICA, DEF LEPPARD, Y&T, VOIVOD, GOREFEST, PAUL GILBERT, And More!

August 3, 2020, an hour ago

news rarities metallica y&t def leppard voivod gorefest paul gilbert

Brave History August 3rd, 2020 - METALLICA, DEF LEPPARD, Y&T, VOIVOD, GOREFEST, PAUL GILBERT, And More!

Happy 57th Birthday James Hetfield (METALLICA) - August 3rd, 1963

Happy 33rd Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Hysteria - August 3rd, 1987

R.I.P Joey Alves (Y&T) - August 3rd, 1955 - March 12th, 2017

Happy 27th Birthday VOIVOD’s The Outer Limits - August 3rd, 1993

Happy 13th Birthday GOREFEST's Rise To Ruin - August 3rd, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday PAUL GILBERT's Fuzz Universe - August 3rd, 2010

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday GHOST BRIGADE’s Rise To Ruin – August 3rd, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday (August 3rd, 2010)
DAX RIGGS’ Say Goodnight To The World 
ALL OUR WAR’s Into The Killing Fields 



Featured Audio

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

Latest Reviews