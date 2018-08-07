Brave History August 7th, 2018 - IRON MAIDEN, HELLOWEEN, BLACK SABBATH, EXTREME, TONY MACALPINE, BEHEMOTH, REVEREND BIZARRE, THE ABSENCE, DROWNING POOL, CATTLE DECAPITATION, FEAR FACTORY, KRISIUN, And More!
August 7, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 60th Birthday Paul Bruce Dickinson (IRON MAIDEN, SAMSON) - August 7th, 1958
Happy 56th Birthday Michael Ingo Joachim "Weiki" Weikath (HELLOWEEN) - August 7th, 1962
Happy 35th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Born Again - August 7th, 1983
Happy 28th Birthday EXTREME's Extreme II. Pornograffitti (A Funked Up Fairy Tale) - August 7th, 1990
Happy 17th Birthday TONY MACALPINE's Chromaticity - August 7th, 2001
Happy 11th Birthday BEHEMOTH's Evangelion - August 7th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday REVEREND BIZARRE’s III: So Long Suckers – August 7th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday THE ABSENCE’s Riders Of The Plague – August 7th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday DROWNING POOL’s Full Circle – August 7th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Evangelion – August 7th, 2009
Happy 3rd Birthday CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Anthropocene Extinction – August 7th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday FEAR FACTORY’s Genexus – August 7th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday KRISIUN’s Forged In Fury – August 7th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday ANTAGONIST A.D.’s These Cities, Our Graves – August 7th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday
STILL REMAINS’ The Serpent – August 7th, 2007
THROWDOWN’s Venom & Tears – August 7th, 2007
Happy 6th Birthday MEMORAIN’s Evolution – August 7th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday MISS MAY I’s Deathless – August 7th, 2015