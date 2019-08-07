Brave History August 7th, 2019 - IRON MAIDEN, HELLOWEEN, BLACK SABBATH, EXTREME, TONY MACALPINE, BEHEMOTH, REVEREND BIZARRE, THE ABSENCE, DROWNING POOL, CATTLE DECAPITATION, FEAR FACTORY, KRISIUN, And More!

August 7, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 61st Birthday Paul Bruce Dickinson (IRON MAIDEN, SAMSON) - August 7th, 1958



Happy 57th Birthday Michael Ingo Joachim "Weiki" Weikath (HELLOWEEN) - August 7th, 1962



Happy 36th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Born Again - August 7th, 1983



Happy 29th Birthday EXTREME's Extreme II. Pornograffitti (A Funked Up Fairy Tale) - August 7th, 1990



Happy 18th Birthday TONY MACALPINE's Chromaticity - August 7th, 2001



Happy 12th Birthday BEHEMOTH's Evangelion - August 7th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday REVEREND BIZARRE’s III: So Long Suckers – August 7th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday THE ABSENCE’s Riders Of The Plague – August 7th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday DROWNING POOL’s Full Circle – August 7th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Evangelion – August 7th, 2009



Happy 4th Birthday CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Anthropocene Extinction – August 7th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday FEAR FACTORY’s Genexus – August 7th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday KRISIUN’s Forged In Fury – August 7th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday ANTAGONIST A.D.’s These Cities, Our Graves – August 7th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday

STILL REMAINS’ The Serpent – August 7th, 2007

THROWDOWN’s Venom & Tears – August 7th, 2007

Happy 7th Birthday MEMORAIN’s Evolution – August 7th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday MISS MAY I’s Deathless – August 7th, 2015