Brave History August 7th, 2020 - EXTREME, IRON MAIDEN, HELLOWEEN, BLACK SABBATH, TONY MACALPINE, BEHEMOTH, REVEREND BIZARRE, THE ABSENCE, DROWNING POOL, CATTLE DECAPITATION, FEAR FACTORY, KRISIUN, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday EXTREME's Extreme II. Pornograffitti (A Funked Up Fairy Tale) - August 7th, 1990



Happy 62nd Birthday Paul Bruce Dickinson (IRON MAIDEN, SAMSON) - August 7th, 1958



Happy 58th Birthday Michael Ingo Joachim "Weiki" Weikath (HELLOWEEN) - August 7th, 1962



Happy 37th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Born Again - August 7th, 1983



Happy 19th Birthday TONY MACALPINE's Chromaticity - August 7th, 2001



Happy 13th Birthday BEHEMOTH's Evangelion - August 7th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday REVEREND BIZARRE’s III: So Long Suckers – August 7th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday THE ABSENCE’s Riders Of The Plague – August 7th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday DROWNING POOL’s Full Circle – August 7th, 2007



Happy 5th Birthday CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Anthropocene Extinction – August 7th, 2015



Happy 5th Birthday FEAR FACTORY’s Genexus – August 7th, 2015



Happy 5th Birthday KRISIUN’s Forged In Fury – August 7th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday ANTAGONIST A.D.’s These Cities, Our Graves – August 7th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday (August 7th, 2007)

STILL REMAINS’ The Serpent

THROWDOWN’s Venom & Tears

Happy 8th Birthday MEMORAIN’s Evolution – August 7th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday MISS MAY I’s Deathless – August 7th, 2015