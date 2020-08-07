Brave History August 7th, 2020 - EXTREME, IRON MAIDEN, HELLOWEEN, BLACK SABBATH, TONY MACALPINE, BEHEMOTH, REVEREND BIZARRE, THE ABSENCE, DROWNING POOL, CATTLE DECAPITATION, FEAR FACTORY, KRISIUN, And More!
August 7, 2020, 2 hours ago
Happy 30th Birthday EXTREME's Extreme II. Pornograffitti (A Funked Up Fairy Tale) - August 7th, 1990
Happy 62nd Birthday Paul Bruce Dickinson (IRON MAIDEN, SAMSON) - August 7th, 1958
Happy 58th Birthday Michael Ingo Joachim "Weiki" Weikath (HELLOWEEN) - August 7th, 1962
Happy 37th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Born Again - August 7th, 1983
Happy 19th Birthday TONY MACALPINE's Chromaticity - August 7th, 2001
Happy 13th Birthday BEHEMOTH's Evangelion - August 7th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday REVEREND BIZARRE’s III: So Long Suckers – August 7th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday THE ABSENCE’s Riders Of The Plague – August 7th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday DROWNING POOL’s Full Circle – August 7th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Evangelion – August 7th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Anthropocene Extinction – August 7th, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday FEAR FACTORY’s Genexus – August 7th, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday KRISIUN’s Forged In Fury – August 7th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday ANTAGONIST A.D.’s These Cities, Our Graves – August 7th, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday (August 7th, 2007)
STILL REMAINS’ The Serpent
THROWDOWN’s Venom & Tears
Happy 8th Birthday MEMORAIN’s Evolution – August 7th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday MISS MAY I’s Deathless – August 7th, 2015