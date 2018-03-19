Brave History Brave History March 19th, 2018 - RANDY RHOADS, MR. BIG, MASTODON, FREE, JETHRO TULL, KISS, MEGADETH, MORGANA LEFAY, HYPOCRISY, ANTHRAX, CLUTCH, JUNGLE ROT, And More!

R.I.P. Randall William "Randy" Rhoads (OZZY OSBOURNE, QUIET RIOT) - December 6th, 1956 – March 19th, 1982

In the early hours of March 19, 1982, OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist Randy Rhoads is killed in Leesburg, Florida when the plane he's riding in buzzes Osbourne's tour bus and crashes into a house. The plane's pilot and a female passenger also die. Randy Rhoads was 25 years old.

Ozzy Osbourne: "I still miss you everyday. Rest in peace my friend."



Happy 65th Birthday William "Billy" Sheehan (MR. BIG, DAVID LEE ROTH, TALAS) - March 19th, 1953



Happy 43rd Birthday Brann Dailor (MASTODON) - March 19th, 1975



R.I.P. Paul Kossoff (FREE) - September 14th, 1950 – March 19th, 1976

On a flight from Los Angeles to New York on March 19th, 1976, Kossoff died from drug-related heart problems. He was 25.



Happy 47th Birthday JETHRO TULL's Aqualung - March 19th, 1971



Happy 43rd Birthday KISS’ Dressed To Kill - March 19th 1975



Happy 31st Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Tribute - March 19th, 1987



Happy 16th Birthday MEGADETH’s Rude Awakening - March 19th, 2002



Happy 11th Birthday MORGANA LEFAY’s Aberrations Of The Mind - March 19th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday HYPOCRISY’s Catch 22 (V2.0.08) - March 19th, 2008



Happy 5th Birthday ANTHRAX’s Anthems (covers EP) – March 19th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday CLUTCH’s Earth Rocker – March 19th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday JUNGLE ROT’s Terror Regime – March 19th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Unborn – March 19th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday THE BLACK MAGES’ The Black Mages III: Darkness And Starlight – March 19th, 2008

Happy 5th Birthday HUNDRETH’s Revolt (EP) – March 19th, 2013