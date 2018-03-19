Brave History Brave History March 19th, 2018 - RANDY RHOADS, MR. BIG, MASTODON, FREE, JETHRO TULL, KISS, MEGADETH, MORGANA LEFAY, HYPOCRISY, ANTHRAX, CLUTCH, JUNGLE ROT, And More!
March 19, 2018, an hour ago
R.I.P. Randall William "Randy" Rhoads (OZZY OSBOURNE, QUIET RIOT) - December 6th, 1956 – March 19th, 1982
In the early hours of March 19, 1982, OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist Randy Rhoads is killed in Leesburg, Florida when the plane he's riding in buzzes Osbourne's tour bus and crashes into a house. The plane's pilot and a female passenger also die. Randy Rhoads was 25 years old.
Ozzy Osbourne: "I still miss you everyday. Rest in peace my friend."
Happy 65th Birthday William "Billy" Sheehan (MR. BIG, DAVID LEE ROTH, TALAS) - March 19th, 1953
Happy 43rd Birthday Brann Dailor (MASTODON) - March 19th, 1975
R.I.P. Paul Kossoff (FREE) - September 14th, 1950 – March 19th, 1976
On a flight from Los Angeles to New York on March 19th, 1976, Kossoff died from drug-related heart problems. He was 25.
Happy 47th Birthday JETHRO TULL's Aqualung - March 19th, 1971
Happy 43rd Birthday KISS’ Dressed To Kill - March 19th 1975
Happy 31st Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Tribute - March 19th, 1987
Happy 16th Birthday MEGADETH’s Rude Awakening - March 19th, 2002
Happy 11th Birthday MORGANA LEFAY’s Aberrations Of The Mind - March 19th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday HYPOCRISY’s Catch 22 (V2.0.08) - March 19th, 2008
Happy 5th Birthday ANTHRAX’s Anthems (covers EP) – March 19th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday CLUTCH’s Earth Rocker – March 19th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday JUNGLE ROT’s Terror Regime – March 19th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Unborn – March 19th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday THE BLACK MAGES’ The Black Mages III: Darkness And Starlight – March 19th, 2008
Happy 5th Birthday HUNDRETH’s Revolt (EP) – March 19th, 2013