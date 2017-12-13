Brave History December 13th, 2017 - DEATH, TED NUGENT, MR. BIG, SLAUGHTER, WHITESNAKE, NONPOINT, ALL THAT REMAINS, And METALLICA!

Brave History December 13th, 2017 - DEATH, TED NUGENT, MR. BIG, SLAUGHTER, WHITESNAKE, NONPOINT, ALL THAT REMAINS, And METALLICA!

R.I.P. Charles Michael "Chuck" Schuldiner (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) May 13th, 1967 – December 13th, 2001

Happy 69th Birthday TED NUGENT - December 13th, 1948

Happy 64th Birthday Pat Torpey (MR. BIG) - December 13th, 1953

Happy 59th Birthday Dana Strum (SLAUGHTER, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION) - December 13th, 1958

Happy 47th Birthday Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCEHESTRA) - December 13th, 1970 

Happy 45th Birthday Robb Rivera (NONPOINT) – December 13th, 1972

Happy 34th Birthday Matthew Christopher "Matt" Deis (ALL THAT REMAINS, CKY) - December 13th, 1983

Happy 6th Birthday METALLICA’s Beyond Magnetic - December 13th, 2011

