Brave History December 13th, 2018 - DEATH, TED NUGENT, MR. BIG, SLAUGHTER, WHITESNAKE, NONPOINT, ALL THAT REMAINS, And METALLICA!

December 13, 2018, 2 hours ago

R.I.P. Charles Michael "Chuck" Schuldiner (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) May 13th, 1967 – December 13th, 2001

Happy 70th Birthday TED NUGENT - December 13th, 1948

R.I.P Pat Torpey (MR. BIG) - December 13th, 1953 - February 7th, 2018

Happy 60th Birthday Dana Strum (SLAUGHTER, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION) - December 13th, 1958

Happy 48th Birthday Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCEHESTRA) - December 13th, 1970 

Happy 46th Birthday Robb Rivera (NONPOINT) – December 13th, 1972

Happy 35th Birthday Matthew Christopher "Matt" Deis (ALL THAT REMAINS, CKY) - December 13th, 1983

Happy 7th Birthday METALLICA’s Beyond Magnetic - December 13th, 2011



