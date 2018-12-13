Brave History December 13th, 2018 - DEATH, TED NUGENT, MR. BIG, SLAUGHTER, WHITESNAKE, NONPOINT, ALL THAT REMAINS, And METALLICA!
R.I.P. Charles Michael "Chuck" Schuldiner (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) May 13th, 1967 – December 13th, 2001
Happy 70th Birthday TED NUGENT - December 13th, 1948
R.I.P Pat Torpey (MR. BIG) - December 13th, 1953 - February 7th, 2018
Happy 60th Birthday Dana Strum (SLAUGHTER, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION) - December 13th, 1958
Happy 48th Birthday Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCEHESTRA) - December 13th, 1970
Happy 46th Birthday Robb Rivera (NONPOINT) – December 13th, 1972
Happy 35th Birthday Matthew Christopher "Matt" Deis (ALL THAT REMAINS, CKY) - December 13th, 1983
Happy 7th Birthday METALLICA’s Beyond Magnetic - December 13th, 2011