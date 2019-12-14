Brave History December 14th, 2019 - AC/DC, MELIAH RAGE, FIREHOUSE, SHOTGUN MESSIAH, ALICE COOPER, KATATONIA, MOTÖRHEAD
December 14, 2019, 27 minutes ago
Happy 70th Birthday Cliff Williams (AC/DC) - December 14th, 1949
Happy Birthday Mike Munro (MELIAH RAGE) - December 14th
Happy 60th Birthday Carl "C.J." Snare (FIREHOUSE) - December 14th, 1959
Happy 53rd Birthday Thim “Tim” Sköld (SHOTGUN MESSIAH, SKOLD, KMFDM, MARILYN MANSON) - December 14, 1966
R.I.P. Richard Allen "Dick" Wagner (ALICE COOPER, LOU REED): December 14th, 1942 – July 30th, 2014
Happy 26th Birthday KATATONIA’s Dance Of December Souls - December 14th, 1993
Happy 9th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s The World Is Yours – December 14th, 2010
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
THE DAMNED THINGS’ Ironiclast – December 14th, 2010
SEA OF TREACHERY’s Wonderland – December 14th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday TO/DIE/FOR’s Samsara – December 14th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday PARADOX’s Tales Of The Weird – December 14th, 2012