Brave History December 16th, 2017 - ZZ TOP, ROYAL HUNT, NIGHTRAGE, MACHINE HEAD, HELLOWEEN, And IRON MASK!

December 16, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 68th Birthday Billy Gibbons (ZZ TOP) - December 16th, 1949

Happy 56th Birthday Andre Andersen (ROYAL HUNT) - December 16th, 1961

Happy 47th Birthday Marios Iliopoulos (NIGHTRAGE) - December 16th, 1969 

Happy 14th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Through The Ashes Of Empires - December 16th, 2003

Happy 8th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Unarmed – Best Of 25th Anniversary – December 16th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday IRON MASK’s Black As Death – December 16th, 2011

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

TRAGUL Premiers "The Tree Of Life"

