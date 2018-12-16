Brave History December 16th, 2018 - ZZ TOP, ROYAL HUNT, NIGHTRAGE, MACHINE HEAD, HELLOWEEN, And IRON MASK!

Brave History December 16th, 2018 - ZZ TOP, ROYAL HUNT, NIGHTRAGE, MACHINE HEAD, HELLOWEEN, And IRON MASK!

Happy 69th Birthday Billy Gibbons (ZZ TOP) - December 16th, 1949

Happy 57th Birthday Andre Andersen (ROYAL HUNT) - December 16th, 1961

Happy 48th Birthday Marios Iliopoulos (NIGHTRAGE) - December 16th, 1969 

Happy 15th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Through The Ashes Of Empires - December 16th, 2003

Happy 9th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Unarmed – Best Of 25th Anniversary – December 16th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday IRON MASK’s Black As Death – December 16th, 2011



