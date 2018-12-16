Brave History December 16th, 2018 - ZZ TOP, ROYAL HUNT, NIGHTRAGE, MACHINE HEAD, HELLOWEEN, And IRON MASK!

December 16, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 69th Birthday Billy Gibbons (ZZ TOP) - December 16th, 1949



Happy 57th Birthday Andre Andersen (ROYAL HUNT) - December 16th, 1961



Happy 48th Birthday Marios Iliopoulos (NIGHTRAGE) - December 16th, 1969



Happy 15th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Through The Ashes Of Empires - December 16th, 2003



Happy 9th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Unarmed – Best Of 25th Anniversary – December 16th, 2009



Happy 7th Birthday IRON MASK’s Black As Death – December 16th, 2011

