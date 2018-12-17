Brave History December 17th, 2018 - PAUL RODGERS, GRIM REAPER, THE WILDHEARTS, SUICIDE SILENCE, CAPTAIN BEEFHEART, BRITNY FOX, And ANGRA!

December 17, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 69th Birthday PAUL RODGERS (BAD COMPANY, FREE, QUEEN) - December 17th, 1949



Happy 62nd Birthday Mark Simon (GRIM REAPER) - December 17th, 1956



Happy 54th Birthday David "Ginger" Walls (THE WILDHEARTS) - December 17th, 1964



Happy 31st Birthday Mark Heylmun (SUICIDE SILENCE) - December 17th, 1987



R.I.P. Don Van Vliet (CAPTAIN BEEFHEART): January 15th, 1941 – December 17th, 2010



Happy 29th Birthday BRITNY FOX' Boys In Heat - December 17th, 1989



Happy 4th Birthday ANGRA’s Secret Garden – December 17th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday

EKTOMORF’s Redemption – December 17th, 2010

SINISTER’s Legacy Of Ashes – December 17th, 2010

TANKARD’s Vo(l)ume 14 – December 17th, 2010