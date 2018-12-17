Brave History December 17th, 2018 - PAUL RODGERS, GRIM REAPER, THE WILDHEARTS, SUICIDE SILENCE, CAPTAIN BEEFHEART, BRITNY FOX, And ANGRA!
December 17, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 69th Birthday PAUL RODGERS (BAD COMPANY, FREE, QUEEN) - December 17th, 1949
Happy 62nd Birthday Mark Simon (GRIM REAPER) - December 17th, 1956
Happy 54th Birthday David "Ginger" Walls (THE WILDHEARTS) - December 17th, 1964
Happy 31st Birthday Mark Heylmun (SUICIDE SILENCE) - December 17th, 1987
R.I.P. Don Van Vliet (CAPTAIN BEEFHEART): January 15th, 1941 – December 17th, 2010
Happy 29th Birthday BRITNY FOX' Boys In Heat - December 17th, 1989
Happy 4th Birthday ANGRA’s Secret Garden – December 17th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday
EKTOMORF’s Redemption – December 17th, 2010
SINISTER’s Legacy Of Ashes – December 17th, 2010
TANKARD’s Vo(l)ume 14 – December 17th, 2010