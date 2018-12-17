Brave History December 17th, 2018 - PAUL RODGERS, GRIM REAPER, THE WILDHEARTS, SUICIDE SILENCE, CAPTAIN BEEFHEART, BRITNY FOX, And ANGRA!

December 17, 2018, an hour ago

news rarities paul rodgers grim reaper the wildhearts captain beefheart suicide silence britny fox

Brave History December 17th, 2018 - PAUL RODGERS, GRIM REAPER, THE WILDHEARTS, SUICIDE SILENCE, CAPTAIN BEEFHEART, BRITNY FOX, And ANGRA!

Happy 69th Birthday PAUL RODGERS (BAD COMPANY, FREE, QUEEN) - December 17th, 1949

Happy 62nd Birthday Mark Simon (GRIM REAPER) - December 17th, 1956

Happy 54th Birthday David "Ginger" Walls (THE WILDHEARTS) - December 17th, 1964

Happy 31st Birthday Mark Heylmun (SUICIDE SILENCE) - December 17th, 1987

R.I.P. Don Van Vliet (CAPTAIN BEEFHEART): January 15th, 1941 – December 17th, 2010

Happy 29th Birthday BRITNY FOX' Boys In Heat - December 17th, 1989

Happy 4th Birthday ANGRA’s Secret Garden – December 17th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday 
EKTOMORF’s Redemption – December 17th, 2010
SINISTER’s Legacy Of Ashes – December 17th, 2010
TANKARD’s Vo(l)ume 14 – December 17th, 2010



Featured Audio

BILLYBIO – “Rise And Slay” (AFM)

BILLYBIO – “Rise And Slay” (AFM)

Featured Video

TOMORROW'S EVE - "Welcome To The Show"

TOMORROW'S EVE - "Welcome To The Show"

Latest Reviews