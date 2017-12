Brave History December 18th, 2017 - KREATOR, ROLLING STONES, ULI JON ROTH, WHITE LION, JACKYL, FEAR FACTORY, IN THIS MOMENT, OZZY OSBOURNE, TANKARD, BARONESS, And More!

Happy 51st Birthday Miland "Mille" Petrozza (KREATOR) - December 18th, 1966



Happy 74th Birthday Keith Richards (ROLLING STONES) - December 18th, 1943



Happy 63rd Birthday ULI JON ROTH (SCORPIONS, ELECTRIC SUN) - December 18th, 1954



Happy 54th Birthday Greg D'Angelo (WHITE LION) - December 18th, 1963



Happy 47th Birthday Roman Glick (JACKYL, BROTHER CANE) - December 18th, 1970



Happy 45th Birthday Raymond Herrera (FEAR FACTORY, BRUJERIA) - December 18th, 1972



Happy 40th Birthday Maria Brink (IN THIS MOMENT) - December 18th, 1977



R.I.P. Bryan James "Chas" Chandler (THE ANIMALS, JIMI HENDRIX, SLADE): December 18th, 1938 – July 17th, 1996



R.I.P. Randolpho "Randy" Francisco Castillo (MÖTLEY CRÜE, OZZY OSBOURNE): December 18th, 1950 – March 26th, 2002



Happy 8th Birthday TANKARD’s Open All Night – Reloaded (DVD) – December 18th, 2009



Happy 2nd Birthday BARONESS’ Purple – December 18th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday KISS’ KISSology 3: 1992-2000 - December 18th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday

CORONATUS’ Fabula Magna – December 18th, 2009

HEAVENLY’s Carpe Diem – December 18th, 2009