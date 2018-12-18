Brave History December 18th, 2018 - KREATOR, ROLLING STONES, ULI JON ROTH, WHITE LION, JACKYL, FEAR FACTORY, IN THIS MOMENT, OZZY OSBOURNE, TANKARD, BARONESS, And More!

December 18, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 52nd Birthday Miland "Mille" Petrozza (KREATOR) - December 18th, 1966



Happy 75th Birthday Keith Richards (ROLLING STONES) - December 18th, 1943



Happy 64th Birthday ULI JON ROTH (SCORPIONS, ELECTRIC SUN) - December 18th, 1954



Happy 55th Birthday Greg D'Angelo (WHITE LION) - December 18th, 1963



Happy 48th Birthday Roman Glick (JACKYL, BROTHER CANE) - December 18th, 1970



Happy 46th Birthday Raymond Herrera (FEAR FACTORY, BRUJERIA) - December 18th, 1972



Happy 41st Birthday Maria Brink (IN THIS MOMENT) - December 18th, 1977



R.I.P. Bryan James "Chas" Chandler (THE ANIMALS, JIMI HENDRIX, SLADE): December 18th, 1938 – July 17th, 1996



R.I.P. Randolpho "Randy" Francisco Castillo (MÖTLEY CRÜE, OZZY OSBOURNE): December 18th, 1950 – March 26th, 2002



Happy 9th Birthday TANKARD’s Open All Night – Reloaded (DVD) – December 18th, 2009



Happy 3rd Birthday BARONESS’ Purple – December 18th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday KISS’ KISSology 3: 1992-2000 - December 18th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday

CORONATUS’ Fabula Magna – December 18th, 2009

HEAVENLY’s Carpe Diem – December 18th, 2009