Brave History December 18th, 2019 - KREATOR, ROLLING STONES, ULI JON ROTH, WHITE LION, JACKYL, FEAR FACTORY, IN THIS MOMENT, OZZY OSBOURNE, TANKARD, BARONESS, And More!
December 18, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 53rd Birthday Miland "Mille" Petrozza (KREATOR) - December 18th, 1966
Happy 76th Birthday Keith Richards (ROLLING STONES) - December 18th, 1943
Happy 65th Birthday ULI JON ROTH (SCORPIONS, ELECTRIC SUN) - December 18th, 1954
Happy 56th Birthday Greg D'Angelo (WHITE LION) - December 18th, 1963
Happy 49th Birthday Roman Glick (JACKYL, BROTHER CANE) - December 18th, 1970
Happy 47th Birthday Raymond Herrera (FEAR FACTORY, BRUJERIA) - December 18th, 1972
Happy 42nd Birthday Maria Brink (IN THIS MOMENT) - December 18th, 1977
R.I.P. Bryan James "Chas" Chandler (THE ANIMALS, JIMI HENDRIX, SLADE): December 18th, 1938 – July 17th, 1996
R.I.P. Randolpho "Randy" Francisco Castillo (MÖTLEY CRÜE, OZZY OSBOURNE): December 18th, 1950 – March 26th, 2002
Happy 10th Birthday TANKARD’s Open All Night – Reloaded (DVD) – December 18th, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday BARONESS’ Purple – December 18th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday KISS’ KISSology 3: 1992-2000 - December 18th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday
CORONATUS’ Fabula Magna – December 18th, 2009
HEAVENLY’s Carpe Diem – December 18th, 2009