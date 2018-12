December 20, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 73rd Birthday Peter Criss (KISS) - December 20th, 1945



Happy 70th Birthday Alan Parsons (ALAN PARSONS PROJECT, PINK FLOYD, THE BEATLES) - December 20th, 1948



Happy 52nd Birthday Chris Robinson (THE BLACK CROWES) - December 20th, 1966



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday BLINDED COLONY’s Bedtime Prayers – December 20th, 2006