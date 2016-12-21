Brave History December 21st, 2016 - FRANK ZAPPA, FUEL, INTO ETERNITY, And MUDVAYNE!

December 21, 2016, 20 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities frank zappa fuel into eternity mudvayne

Brave History December 21st, 2016 - FRANK ZAPPA, FUEL, INTO ETERNITY, And MUDVAYNE!

R.I.P. FRANK Vincent ZAPPA: December 21st, 1940 – December 4th, 1993

Happy 44th Birthday Brett Allen Scallions (FUEL, WORLD FIRE BRIGADE) - December 21st, 1971

R.I.P. Rob Doherty (INTO ETERNITY, FINAL DARKNESS) - December 21st, 1970 - May 4th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday MUDVAYNE’s Mudvayne – December 21st, 2009

More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday STEPHAN FORTE’s The Shadows Compendium – December 21st, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday THE UNGUIDED’s InvaZion – December 21st, 2012

 

Featured Audio

BravePicks 2016 - ABBATH's Abbath #14

BravePicks 2016 - ABBATH's Abbath #14

Featured Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

Latest Reviews