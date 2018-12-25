Brave History December 25th, 2018 - NIGHTWISH, NOEL REDDING, STEEL PANTHER, GUNS N' ROSES, IRON MAIDEN, And PESTILENCE!
December 25, 2018, 22 minutes ago
Happy 42nd Birthday TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN (NIGHTWISTH) – December 25th, 1976
R.I.P. Noel Redding (ex-JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE): December 25th, 1945 – May 11th, 2003
Happy 49th Birthday Stix Zadinia (real name Darren Leader; STEEL PANTHER) - December 25th, 1969
Happy 45th Birthday Josh Freese (GUNS N' ROSES, A PERFECT CIRCLE, NINE INCH NAILS) - December 25th, 1972
Happy 43rd Birthday IRON MAIDEN - December 25th, 1975
Happy 28th Birthday PESTILENCE’s Consuming Impulse - December 25th, 1989
More releases on this day:
Happy 4th Birthday THE PROJECT HATE MCMXCIX’s There Is No Earth I Will Leave Unscorched – December 25th, 2014