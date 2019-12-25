Brave History December 25th, 2019 - NIGHTWISH, NOEL REDDING, STEEL PANTHER, GUNS N' ROSES, IRON MAIDEN, And PESTILENCE!

December 25, 2019, 3 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities nightwish noel redding steel panther guns n' roses iron maiden pestilence

Brave History December 25th, 2019 - NIGHTWISH, NOEL REDDING, STEEL PANTHER, GUNS N' ROSES, IRON MAIDEN, And PESTILENCE!

Happy 43rd Birthday TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN (NIGHTWISTH) – December 25th, 1976

R.I.P. Noel Redding (ex-JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE): December 25th, 1945 – May 11th, 2003

Happy 50th Birthday Stix Zadinia (real name Darren Leader; STEEL PANTHER) - December 25th, 1969

Happy 46th Birthday Josh Freese (GUNS N' ROSES, A PERFECT CIRCLE, NINE INCH NAILS) - December 25th, 1972

Happy 44th Birthday IRON MAIDEN - December 25th, 1975

Happy 29th Birthday PESTILENCE’s Consuming Impulse - December 25th, 1989

More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday THE PROJECT HATE MCMXCIX’s There Is No Earth I Will Leave Unscorched – December 25th, 2014



Featured Audio

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews