December 26, 2016, 2 hours ago

Brave History December 26th, 2016 - SAXON, SCORPIONS, DIAMOND HEAD, METALLICA, WHITE ZOMBIE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, KREATOR, And FUCK THE FACTS!

Happy 65th Birthday Paul Anthony Quinn (SAXON) - December 26th, 1951

Happy 54th Birthday James Kottak (SCORPIONS, KOTTAK) - December 26th, 1962

Happy 53rd Birthday Brian Tatler (DIAMOND HEAD) - December 26th, 1963

Happy 53rd Birthday Lars Ulrich (METALLICA) - December 26th, 1963

Happy 50th Birthday Jay “J” Noel Yuenger (WHITE ZOMBIE) - December 26th, 1966 

Happy 26th Birthday Andrew Dennis "Andy" Biersack (BLACK VEIL BRIDES) - December 26th, 1990

Happy 16th Birthday KREATOR’s Past Life Trauma (1985–1992) - December 26th, 2000

Happy 5th Birthday FUCK THE FACTS’ 10 Fucking Years – December 26th, 2011

