Brave History December 26th, 2017 - SAXON, SCORPIONS, DIAMOND HEAD, METALLICA, WHITE ZOMBIE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, KREATOR, And FUCK THE FACTS!

December 26, 2017, 5 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities saxon scorpions diamond head metallica white zombie black veil brides kreator fuck the facts

Brave History December 26th, 2017 - SAXON, SCORPIONS, DIAMOND HEAD, METALLICA, WHITE ZOMBIE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, KREATOR, And FUCK THE FACTS!

Happy 66th Birthday Paul Anthony Quinn (SAXON) - December 26th, 1951

Happy 55th Birthday James Kottak (SCORPIONS, KOTTAK) - December 26th, 1962

Happy 54th Birthday Brian Tatler (DIAMOND HEAD) - December 26th, 1963

Happy 54th Birthday Lars Ulrich (METALLICA) - December 26th, 1963

Happy 51st Birthday Jay “J” Noel Yuenger (WHITE ZOMBIE) - December 26th, 1966 

Happy 27th Birthday Andrew Dennis "Andy" Biersack (BLACK VEIL BRIDES) - December 26th, 1990

Happy 17th Birthday KREATOR’s Past Life Trauma (1985–1992) - December 26th, 2000

Happy 6th Birthday FUCK THE FACTS’ 10 Fucking Years – December 26th, 2011

Featured Audio

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

Featured Video

DEEP DARK RIVER - "Allure Of The Earth" (WOODS OF YPRES Cover)

DEEP DARK RIVER - "Allure Of The Earth" (WOODS OF YPRES Cover)

Latest Reviews